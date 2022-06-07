ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Gangnam Style' singer Psy criticized for requiring 300 tons of water for each of his upcoming summer concerts amid South Korea's drought

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glPtl_0g2jiGYj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hghim_0g2jiGYj00
At Psy's summer shows, audiences sing and dance while getting sprayed with water.

Getty Images

  • Psy's famously water-drenched concerts are set to return, with each show needing 300 tons of water.
  • The pop star has been criticized for his shows' water requirements amid South Korea's drought.
  • According to reports , South Korea is facing a shortage of water for agricultural and industrial use.

K-pop superstar Psy has been criticized for requiring 300 tons of water at each of his upcoming summer concerts amid a drought in South Korea.

Last Friday, the "Gangnam Style" singer announced on Instagram that his popular water-soaked "Summer Swag" shows are set to return to Seoul in August. The concert series marks the first time since 2019 that the artist is putting on his "Psy Drenched Show" — its name in Korean — at which audiences sing and dance while getting sprayed with water.

The concert series, a hit with crowds in South Korea's summer heat, has been held every few years since 2011, per Korea JoongAng Daily .

This year, concert promoters are touting the show using slogans such as "so much water that it will make you wonder if we scooped up the Han River," the outlet reported, referring to the fourth largest river along the Korean peninsula.

The announcement of the show's return has received flak on social media amid concerns that he is wasting precious resources when South Korea is facing its spring drought. According to the outlet, the country is short on water for agricultural and industrial use.

Last week, Yonhap news agency shared a picture of a dried-up stream in Sejong city caused by the long drought.

"That's horrible. It's like the Marie Antoinette 'let them eat cake..' thing. If a drought has been declared in any part of the world, nobody should be using up that much water," one person tweeted.

"It's not a cool thing to amuse your audience anymore," another person tweeted .

During an appearance on a local radio show in May, Psy claimed that his water-soaked concerts use only drinkable water, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

"We spend a lot to buy all that water. Each concert requires about 300 tons. We use the performance venue's water supplies as well as sprinkler trucks," he said, per the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 67

TheWoefulScholar
2d ago

notice how the guy on Twitter is most likely and American....butt out. and It not like he's demanding water be given to him...he's buying it, then raining it down on the audience...you know how refreshing that'll feel? it's like gold being poured on you.

Reply(4)
8
Jack Emhoff
2d ago

anyone remember that sing he wrote about killing American servicemen?... PEPPERIDGE FARMS REMEMBERS

Reply(2)
5
Jonny b245678
2d ago

it's hot, he's keeping them cool and if there on drugs he's keeping them from over heating. just tell him thankyou and move on with ur life

Reply(3)
3
Related
epicstream.com

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area New Images Revealed by Netflix

The poppular Spanish thriller series Money Heist (La Casa da Papel) may be over, but the South Korean remake, titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, is just getting ready to launch on Netflix this month. There are no longer boundaries between North and South Korea, and with 4 trillion won ($3,185,450.80 USD), it's up to the Professor and his gang to pull off the "One crime can change the world".
TV & VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Water Supplies#Han River#Korean#Korea Joongang Daily
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Insider

Insider

447K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy