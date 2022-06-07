Severe Weather Statement issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson; Sumner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Davidson, northern Dickson, southeastern Montgomery, southwestern Sumner, Cheatham and southwestern Robertson Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Slayden to near Joelton. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Old Hickory, Joelton, Pleasant View, Vanleer, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Bells Bend, Whites Creek, Beaman Park and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 205 and 212. Interstate 65 between mile markers 85 and 103. Interstate 24 between mile markers 18 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
