Robertson County, TN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Robertson, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; Moore The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lynchburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs, Tims Ford Lake, Woods Reservoir, Harmony, Arnold AFB, Hurdlow and Lois. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson; Sumner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Davidson, northern Dickson, southeastern Montgomery, southwestern Sumner, Cheatham and southwestern Robertson Counties through 530 PM CDT At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Slayden to near Joelton. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Old Hickory, Joelton, Pleasant View, Vanleer, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Bells Bend, Whites Creek, Beaman Park and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 205 and 212. Interstate 65 between mile markers 85 and 103. Interstate 24 between mile markers 18 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

