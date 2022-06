A 5K run/walk will take place in Long Island City this weekend to raise funds for a suicide prevention organization. The event, called the Solace Sunrise Walk, kicks off in the early hours of Saturday morning to help raise funds for Solace House, which operates out of the New York Irish Center at 10-40 Jackson Ave. The organization provides free counseling to people contemplating suicide and to individuals who have lost a loved one.

