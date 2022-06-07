ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Polite working out for Eastern Conference organization before NBA Draft

By Charleston Bowles
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211UG7_0g2jg1u900

Polite is trying to play his way onto an NBA team's draft board.

Former Florida State Men’s Basketball guard Anthony Polite is preparing for his professional career and has received an invitation to work out for the Washington Wizards on June 7.

Washington owns the No. 10 and No. 54 selections in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Wizards could have interest in Polite at No. 54, but might also be interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent and having him on their Summer League roster.

From 2017-22, Polite started 48 of his 107 career games in Tallahassee. He averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game in 2020-21. He also shot a career-best 43% from the 3-point-line during that season.

Polite helped Florida State win the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship and reach the NCAA Tournament three of his five seasons (2020 NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19). In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Polite and the No. 3 seeded Seminoles faced off against No. 6 seed Colorado in the Round of 32. Polite scored 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists in the 71-53 win.

At 6-foot-6, 215-pounds, Polite played both guard spots in his Florida State career. He operated as one of the ‘Noles primary ball handlers but also played off-ball.

Polite became increasingly active as a defender under head coach Leonard Hamilton. In his final three seasons, Polite averaged at least one steal per contest and reached 30+ steals in each of those years.

Polite joins forward/center John Butler, center Tanor Ngom, and forward Malik Osborne as the former Seminoles in this year's draft class.

In a mock draft completed by NBADraft.Net , Butler is projected to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round at No. 40 overall. Polite, Ngom and Osborne are projected to go undrafted.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be on June 23 at 7:30 p.m in Brooklyn.

