Record-Courier

Bailey Simons Memorial will be held June 18 at Rootstown

By Staff report
 2 days ago
The seventh annual Bailey Simons Memorial alumni basketball tournament will be held at Rootstown on June 18.

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., with games being played at both Rootstown Middle School and Rootstown High School.

Seven teams will participate in opening-round play before semifinal matchups will set up a championship showdown at 6 p.m. at the high school.

All proceeds go directly toward the Bailey Simons/Frank Family Scholarship, which is overseen by The Portage Foundation.

Simons, who was a Rootstown High School student and cheerleader, died in an automobile accident in February 2015.

Since the tournament's inception, it has acted as the scholarship's primary sponsor and has raised approximately $15,000.

To date, 14 scholarships have been awarded to graduating Rootstown seniors, including 2022 recipients Donovan Birkett, Clara Butcher and Gyllien Anderson.

Other scholarship recipients have included: Matthew Colpo (2015); Jacob Dudley and Sarah Graham (2016); Chandler England and Brendan Mohan (2017); Allison Chapple and Chanelle Waligura (2018); Tricia Fowler and Steffanie Graham (2019); Lauren Housley and Savannah Munger (2020).

Crestwood won the 2021 championship, defeating Lake Center Christian in the title game.

As is the customary honor by winning the championship, Crestwood will wear purple jerseys in this year's tournament to signify Simons' favorite color.

Tickets will be $5 at the door and free admission for children under 5.

The schedule includes:

Rootstown White vs. Southeast at 3 p.m.; Rootstown Blue vs. Garfield at 4 p.m.; Waterloo vs. Mogadore at 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Waterloo-Mogadore winner at 5 p.m.; semifinal game two at 5 p.m.; championship game at 6 p.m.

Here is a look at all of the team rosters (with graduating years).

CRESTWOOD: Trent Jakacki (2021), Dylan Hart (2016), Austin Johnson (2021), Mason Angle (2020), Aaron Czerny (2016), Cole Fannin (2020), Mason Jakacki (2020), Blaze Angle (2020).

GARFIELD: Kyle Workman (2018), Trystan Gedeon (2021), Nate Emens (2016), Tom Bissler (2017), Dalton Fall (2017), Seth Morgan (2017), Austin Peterson (2020), Ryan Brown (2018).

MOGADORE: Alec Tarter (2015), Stephen Stott (2016), David Wolverton (2020), Mike Duma (2012), Zeddie Pollock (2016), Chad White (2009), Casey Ruppel (2014), Andrew Barker (2016).

ROOTSTOWN BLUE: Larry Bailey (1974), Tyler Lane (2015), TJ Riggie (2001), Conner Formick (2015), Joey Siciliano (2012), Kyle McCully (2008), Tom Nader (2000), Adam Bailey (2001), Greg Bryte (1989).

ROOTSTOWN WHITE: Chandler England (2017), Donovan Birkett (2022), Scott Steger (2019), Adam Whitacre (2019), Nick Wanick (2022), Dom Shipp (2022), Nathan Moore (2018), Michael Shipp (2018).

SOUTHEAST: Caden Bailey (2022), Ty Sprutte (2022), Josh Herndon (2003), Brandon Clint (2022), Jordan Krych (2014), Micah Herndon (2006), Aidan Fischer (2022), Matt Farley (2004), Nate Buckeye (2022), Thomas Sharish (2022), Jim Seaman (2001), Aaron Pettigrew (2002), Josh Nelson (2005).

WATERLOO: Kyle Shockley (2021), Caleb Francis (2020), Bobby Watson (2015), Max Adelman (2020), Luke Simons (2022), Dale Miller (2015), Kam Shockley (2017), Cam Keller (2019), Gavin English (2021).

