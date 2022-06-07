Junior Speakers claim Atwood title

This Sunday, at American Legion Post 210 at Jackson and Prospect in Danville, a card show will take place. Organizer J.C. Lane says it’s the first one in the area like this in about 20 years. Lane says, all collectors are invited to come out Sunday between 10 and 5. He says there’s been an appetite for this for quite a while.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO