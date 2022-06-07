ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Junior Speakers claim Atwood title

By CHAD DARE chad.dare@dancomnews.com
CNHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILTON — The Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers picked up from where they left off last year. On Sunday afternoon at Gruber Park, the Junior Speakers improved to 5-0 with a 7-2 victory over Shelby County in the championship game of the Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament. “It’s always...

