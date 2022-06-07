ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Man shot and killed on Burning Tree Drive in Victorville identified

By Victor Valley News Group
vvng.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified a man shot and killed Saturday night in Victorville as 42-year-old Jose Rojas. On June 4, 2022, at about 9:43 pm, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to an assault with a weapon call in...

www.vvng.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS WOMAN ACCUSED OF GUN THREATS

A Twentynine Palms woman was accused of brandishing a firearm and firing a shot after an argument Saturday afternoon. San Bernardino Sheriff’s investigators say Saturday, June 4 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6000 Block of Mesquite Springs Road. Deputies arrived...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Authorities ID man killed in shooting near South Gate

SOUTH GATE - Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Local man arrested after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 after deputies served search warrant and recovered firearms, ammunition and narcotics. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
NEEDLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sheriff
vvng.com

Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley are closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, June 9th, and involved a black four-door sedan and a dark-gray van. Firefighters with...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Adelanto man charged with murder of grandmother

An Adelanto man is being charged with murder after he allegedly beat an elderly woman who later died from her injuries. The victim, 73-year-old Estelle Romero, was found inside her home on Bentley Court in Adelanto and “suffering from multiple injuries,” according to Detective O. Domon. Victor Valley police were called at around 4:22 p.m. on May 16th as the assault was taking place. Romero was subsequently airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
ADELANTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning and had cleared the roadway by 9:08 a.m. Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.  The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.  The post Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
paininthepass.info

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:30pm, Wednesday June 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 215 at the 5th Street exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Yucaipa deputy and RHS graduate commended for saving a life

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Matthew Villalpando recently earned a prestigious Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for his efforts. Yucaipa Police Department Lt. Robert Warrick, second in command at the station, commended Villalpando on his quick actions and compassion. “We at the Yucaipa Police Station are extremely proud of...
YUCAIPA, CA
z1077fm.com

REPORT OF SUSPECTED ELDER ABUSE RESULTS IN SIX ARRESTS

A report of suspected elder abuse in Joshua Tree Sunday, June 5 resulted in the arrest of six suspects on a list of charges, including attempted murder, felony possession of firearm, obstructing a peace officer, felony altered firearms, and parole and probation violations. San Bernardino County Deputies responded to the...
JOSHUA TREE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy