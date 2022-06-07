ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Seek Man Who Robbed Adult Store at Gunpoint in Westchester

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Monday sought the public's help to identify a man who robbed an adult novelty store at gunpoint in Westchester. The man entered the store, located in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street, near Westchester Park,...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 1

Related
Canyon News

Robbery Suspect Wanted By LAPD

LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery. The LAPD reported on April 18, around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him “all the money.” The associate stepped away from the register, and the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect quickly walked out of the door. No money was taken during the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westchester, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CULVER CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Violent Crime#Lincoln Boulevard
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Hospitalized After Being Shot in Compton

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by a...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

SOUTH GATE – One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Orange Police are looking for two vehicle burglary suspects

Around noon on May 10th, a vehicle burglary occurred at Peters Canyon Regional Park, in Irvine. The victim tracked their stolen AirPods to the city of Costa Mesa where they confronted two possible suspects. One of the suspects offered to pay the victim cash for the AirPods. The suspects then...
KTLA

Suspected burglar falls from 2nd-story window in East Hollywood

A suspected burglar plummeted from a second-story window in East Hollywood Monday night after apparently losing his balance. The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1500 block of North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said. A male suspect was trying to break-in to an occupied apartment […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), in the early morning hours of May 31, two residential burglaries occurred in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. Officers from the CCPD’s Partnership in Policing Team (PIP) immediately began to collaborate with residents from the Lindberg Park Neighborhood Association in obtaining video surveillance images of the suspect.
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death along San Gabriel River in Norwalk

A man was found fatally shot along the San Gabriel River bed in Norwalk early Wednesday, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the river bed between Imperial Highway and Foster Road just before 1 a.m. The victim was found “laying unresponsive on the riverbed’s concrete,” and it was later determined he […]
NORWALK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy