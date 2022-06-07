South Dakota Governor Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

South Dakota is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Republican primary for Governor of South Dakota

Candidates(2):

Kristi L. Noem

Steven Haugaard

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.

Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.

Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.

Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

