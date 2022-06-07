ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

South Dakota Governor Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

South Dakota is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was March 29, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Republican primary for Governor of South Dakota

Candidates(2):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2jbETO00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 4

Related
newscenter1.tv

Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
kelo.com

Incumbent state legislator gets moved to S.D. District 16, loses in primary

CANTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Republican State Representative Richard Vasgaard from Centerville got thrown into a new district–District 16 in extreme southeast South Dakota–and got beat. Incumbent Rep. Kevin Jensen from Canton moves on to the general election with 33% of the vote. Challenger Karla Lems, also from...
CANTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, says in a statement released on...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Primary election results; Garretson man pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.
GARRETSON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican
KEVN

Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

(AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has won the Republican primary for another term, defeating a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. The first-term governor’s primary win Tuesday against former South Dakota House Speaker Steve Haugaard gives her a commanding advantage in November. She’ll face Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith, who did not face a primary challenger. Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate — bringing in more than $15 million from a series of fundraisers all over the country. Republican Sen. John Thune also easily won his primary campaign on Tuesday.
ELECTIONS
gowatertown.net

Schoenbeck wins Republican Primary race over Paulsen in Senate District 5

WATERTOWN, S.D.–District 5 State Senator Lee Schoenbeck (pictured) of Watertown has won his Republican primary race. Voters on Tuesday chose Schoenbeck over Watertown City Councilman Colin Paulsen. Schoenbeck received 1,808 votes, to 1,270 for Paulsen. Schoenbeck, who is the President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota Senate, is guaranteed...
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem, other South Dakota GOP incumbents face challengers running to right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans...
POLITICS
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

The Latest Craze on South Dakota Highways? Hypermiling

With gas and diesel prices as high as they are, some people are doing just about everything they can to squeeze a few more miles out of a tank of gas. Maybe you're one of these Hyper-Milers or maybe you've been caught driving behind one of them either here in Sioux Falls or along I-90 or I-29 or one of our state highways. So, what is a hypermiler? Here you go.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy