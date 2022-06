A pilot working for Italy’s state-run airline, ITA, has been fired for allegedly falling asleep at the controls during a flight from New York to Rome last month.The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that both pilots had dozed off in the cockpit on flight AZ609, flying from the US to Italy on 30 April.The co-pilot of the flight, it says, was taking “controlled rest” at the time, as is allowed by most airlines - but the captain of the flight was also unreachable by air traffic control for just over 10 minutes, with the plane cruising on autopilot.As the plane...

