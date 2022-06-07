ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman hospitalized in Merced, police say

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCED, Calif. ( ) – A search is underway for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday night, according to the Merced Police Department....

