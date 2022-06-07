Hit-and-run crash leaves woman hospitalized in Merced, police say

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park. Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See photos from the scene below. stockton oak park shootingstockton oak park shooting 2stockton oak park shooting 3stockton oak park shooting 4stockton oak park shooting 5stockton oak park shooting 6stockton oak park shooting 7stockton oak park shooting 8stockton oak park shooting 9 There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO