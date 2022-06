LIAC's JC Castrillon has announced his plans to swim for Duke next fall with times that would already score top-16 in the mile at ACCs. Stock photo via Duke Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO