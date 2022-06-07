ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, IL

Team Illinois trio goes for gold at Special Olympics USA Games

By Rick Tarsitano, Josh Frydman
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUlKK_0g2jXA0e00

WHEELING, Ill. – Days away from his first Special Olympics USA Games, Kyle Tuckey could not be more pumped.

Oh, I’m feeling phenomenal because it’s what every athlete trains for.”

Kyle, Chris Kenter and Mareena Mattison make up three of the seven gymnasts representing Team Illinois at this week’s national games in Orlando.

“They’re great to work with. When you see them everyday, they put you in better mood,” explained Team Illinois gymnastics head coach Glen Marks. “They work as hard as anyone else. I just want to see them do well, watch them win medals and show the world what they can do.”

The trio trains at American Academy of Gymnastics in Wheeling and have formed a special bond as they go for gold.

“It’s a journey. We’ve gone to nationals and state together,” noted Mattison. “Having them by my side – it’s just amazing. I know that they’re there cheering me on and I’m cheering them on. If they’re doing great, I’m probably doing great.”

19-year old Mareena is already the Illinois state and national champion, but she’s most proud of her impact on others.

“I meet new people all the time. I’m an inspirer. I put a smile on people’s face. They’re like, ‘oh, I want to do that!’”

Kyle can make others smile with a song. The 28-year-old plays nine instruments and will perform on his keyboard during the national anthem at the USA Games.

“I’ve tried every instrument and they are all by ear. What I do is – if I go to bar and see a band that plays, I’ll go up on the stage and I’ll ask ‘can you step aside?’ And I’ll actually just start playing.”

He’s also a service ambassador at United Airlines, an emergency management 2 nd responder and works for a veterinarian. All this plus training for the games three to four days a week for several hours with three pacemakers in his body as he manages severe epilepsy.

“Let me put it this way – Special Olympics basically made me who I am today. They included me and we always say ‘choose to include.'”

“I always say we want to bring out their ability not their disability because they are able to do anything that anyone else can do,” said Marks.

They definitely believe in their ability to not just compete, but win.

What makes team so confident? “Our coach,” remarked Kenter. “He makes us work hard.”

“I plan on it,” Tuckey added. “I have tricks that I have not revealed to anyone yet that people are going to just have to wait to see till next week.”

We can’t wait.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

IHSA baseball playoffs 2022: Predicting the Class 3A and 4A Illinois state finals

The Illinois High School Association Class 3A and 4A baseball state finals are scheduled for June 10-11 at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet. Here is information about each of the matchups, including top players and predictions on which teams will make it to the championship games and who will ultimately leave Joliet with a state title.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Wheeling, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Wheeling, IL
Sports
WGN News

The Afternoon Lineup for June 8, 2022

WGN News Now previews what's happened in Chicago sports and what's going to happen on this June 8, 2022, featuring the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, Chicago Sky, and a unique Michael Jordan auction item.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Marist outlasts LTHS softball in pitchers’ duel

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Lyons Township High School senior softball pitcher Lily Hanafin faced bases loaded and no outs in a scoreless battle with defending IHSA Class 4A state champion Marist in the sectional final on June 3. Hanafin got an infield grounder for a force out...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics Usa#Gymnastics#Team Illinois#Mareena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Dodgers turn the table on the White Sox Wednesday

CHICAGO – On Tuesday, it was a night for the White Sox pitchers to shine as they quieted the potent Dodgers’ lineup in a shutout victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. A complete turnaround would occur on the following night, which spoiled a decent effort by the home team’s starter and their pitchers. Johnny Cueto continues […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hope Chicago providing full college scholarships

Last fall, thousands of CPS students were surprised with the news that they would be receiving a free ride to college. The announcements came in a series of announcements at several CPS high schools as the new non-profit Hope Chicago made a promise to change their lives through education. And now Hope Chicago has just […]
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Who says you can't go home: Former Northwestern WR returning to Evanston as an offensive grad assistant

Northwestern football will have a familiar face returning to its ranks. Former Northwestern WR Riley Lees will be rejoining the program as an offensive graduate assistant. Lees played in Evanston from 2016-2020, appearing in 48 games for the Wildcats. During his time in Evanston, he tallied 1,093 yards receiving and was known to be a kick returner as well. Lees joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an un-drafted free agent in May of 2021 in a return specialist role. However, Lees was waived by the team in August.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

White Sox get a 5th all-time shutout of the Dodgers on Tuesday

CHICAGO – In the grand scheme of things, the teams haven’t played all that much in their long histories. Since they were in different leagues, the White Sox and the Dodgers only met six times before the arrival of interleague play in 1997. In that span, the Chicago American League team has 17 wins over the Los Angeles National League team, and Tuesday was another triumph for the Southsiders.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy