El Salvadoran Consulate opens in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., the El Salvadoran Consulate in Springdale will open its doors for the very first time.

This will be the first Salvadoran Consulate in Arkansas.

The Director of the new consulate, Jessica Hiett, says getting to this point has been more than a 3-year project.

“She asked that I write a letter to the president of El Salvador, I personally didn’t have hope that we were going to get a response, but lo and behold, he answered,” says Hiett.

Hiett says it took some convincing with the El Salvadoran government to put a consulate in Northwest Arkansas; this is because consulates are normally found in the state’s capital.

However, due to there being nearly 40,000 Salvadoran residents in Northwest Arkansas, the request was granted.

“Hopefully, that helps other Latin American countries because once they see this, maybe they’ll see that they should also have a consulate here,” says Hiett.

Jessica‘s mom says once the Consulate opens tomorrow, Salvadoran natives will no longer have to travel for passport and license services.

“Before some time, I was thinking this was never going to happen, but thank God this is the day we did it,” says Paz Agular.

Once the consulate opens on Tuesday, its services will save Salvadoran natives time, money, and headaches.

“They no longer need to travel or take vacation time for services that they can accomplish now on their lunch break,” says Hiett.

The El Salvadoran Consulate will be open here in Springdale off of W. Sunset Ave. starting Tuesday.

It’ll be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for anyone who needs its services.

