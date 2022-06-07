Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District Election
All U.S. House districts , including the 3rd Congressional District of New Mexico , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 24, 2022.
Election Info
On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.
1. Democratic primary for U.S. House New Mexico District 3
Candidates(1):
2. Republican primary for U.S. House New Mexico District 3
Candidates(1):
- Alexis Martinez Johnson
Third-Party Race Ratings
We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:
- The Cook Political Report: Likely Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales: Likely Democratic(May 31, 2022)
- Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball: Likely Democratic(May 31, 2022)
Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.
Click here for more details.
