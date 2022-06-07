'In no way against him': Why this Acushnet firefighter is appealing selection of new chief

ACUSHNET — Firefighter/EMT Eric Arruda has filed an appeal with selectmen on firefighter/EMT Tom Farland’s selection to take over as department chief for Chief Kevin Gallagher.

Arruda and Farland were the two candidates for the post. Gallagher retires July 8.

Farland was selected April 12 following a review of the pair’s respective candidacies that included interviews with both.

In discussing the appeal with selectmen during the board’s June 1 meeting, Arruda said it was the first selection for chief done outside of Civil Service regulations.

“The process before was always in Civil Service, and the town and the fire department both agreed that we wanted to have a good look at the person and their abilities to be able to lead this department, as opposed to just having a good Saturday taking a test,” Arruda said.

Prior to the discussion, Select Chair David Wojnar said to Arruda, “This is your opportunity to share with the board. Legal counsel has said we have no legal obligation to do this, but we’re giving you the opportunity to come forward.”

Arruda said the town hired consultant BadgeQuest Inc. for a little less than $9,000 to help in evaluating the candidates.

BadgeQuest “provides a comprehensive means of selecting an individual to perform all the duties required of a Police Chief or Fire Chief in your community,” and will help communities “identify the individual who has the management style and values that are compatible with the needs of your community and its Police or Fire department,” according to its website.

Arruda said the process included an assessment that tested and evaluated their knowledge, skills, abilities and personal characteristics. “Through a series of exercises we were evaluated on our performance in each exercise using pre-determined criteria.”

He added the exercises were consistent “with the role of fire chief,” and that it was a “well organized process that fairly measured the qualities needed for the chief of this department.”

Discrepancies in the process

The candidates’ assessment was 60% of the evaluation. Education accounted for 20%, and Fire/EMS experience accounted for the remaining 20%.

He said both candidates reviewed the overall results on April 22, which were used by the board as a foundation for its decision.

Arruda said he found discrepancies, omissions and incorrect facts and decided to appeal.

He said he told Farland it was “in no way against him.”

Arruda said his “ability to lead was affirmed through the assessment” process, and there was a “considerable difference between his score and Farland’s."

He added, “This discovery led me to review the entire process.”

On the education component, he said extra credit was given for an associate’s degree that should have been scored as part of a bachelor’s degree credit. He said two bachelor’s degrees received double credit though core courses are transferrable and could go toward both degrees.

Under Civil Service, he added, degrees within the field carried greater weight than degrees in unrelated fields.

Education through the Mass. Fire Academy and other related institutions was omitted, he said, as was education required to maintain up-to-date licensing. That information was available in personnel files, he said.

On the experience side, he said, his years of service on the results ranking were incorrect, listing 19 instead of 20 years. He added experience longevity didn’t tell the whole story. “Years of experience tell us nothing about the level of experience,” he said.

Arruda added, “All relevant fire and EMS experience from within and outside the fire department was completely omitted for both candidates.” That included his 12 years as a technical rescue technician, his nine years as a training coordinator, and his three years teaching recruits at the state Academy.

What he wants to happen

He said, “I’m requesting the Board of Selectmen re-evaluate the full assessment process fairly and reconsider the decision for the next fire chief. The fire chief is the head of the department of the most critical safety infrastructure of the town of Acushnet. It is crucial to the community and the department that the most capable, knowledgeable and experienced candidate be chosen to lead the Acushnet Fire and EMS Department.”

Wojnar said the request would be taken under advisement and the board would report back.

Noting that Farland was in attendance at the selectmen’s meeting, Wojnar added that it was a testament to the climate and culture created in the department by Gallagher “that we were able to have this conversation tonight and it not be an awkward moment and not be an awkward conversation.”