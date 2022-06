The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.

