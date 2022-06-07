Hunter Greene is first MLB rookie pitcher since 1989 to face minimum through seven innings

Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher Hunter Greene had ups and downs throughout the first 10 starts of his Major League Baseball career.

His 11th start - Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park - was remarkable.

"We've seen some good starts, some great starts from Hunter," Reds manager David Bell said, per The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale . "That might have been the best."

And it's easy to argue Greene's start was, in fact, even better than the 7 1/3 no-hit innings he threw in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates in Pittsburgh last month because he walked five in that outing. He didn't walk anyone against the D'backs, allowing just one baserunner on a Daulton Varsho bunt single in the 1st inning.

ESPN Stats & Info reported via Twitter that Greene is the first rookie to throw seven innings while facing the minimum number of batters since Bob Milacki for the Baltimore Orioles in 1989.

Additional social media reactions included rare feats Greene has achieved of late.

Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene beats the Diamondbacks: Reactions

