Erie County Warns That With Warmer Weather Comes Higher Risk Of Rabies

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.

21 HOURS AGO