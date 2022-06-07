ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Warns That With Warmer Weather Comes Higher Risk Of Rabies

By Yasmin Young
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the temperatures increase this summer in Western New York, so will the risk of rabies exposure. The Erie County Department of Health reports that it is getting calls already about bites and scratches from wildlife and domestic pets. Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said,. Any...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Tornadoes Possible For New York State

After a relatively good weather weekend across the State of New York, the weather has taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday. Monday saw humid conditions with partly sunny skies, but Tuesday features all-day rain with thunderstorms that are passing through Central New York, and pop-up thunderstorms in Western and Upstate New York.
96.1 The Breeze

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito#Wildlife#Health Insurance#Mammals#Weather#Nec
News 4 Buffalo

AMBER Alert for Niagara County 10-month-old canceled

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An AMBER Alert regarding 10-month-old Royalty Mullen has been canceled, as she was reportedly found safe and was returned to authorities. Mullen was reported as the victim of a non-custodial abduction just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Sheriff’s office, her father, Anthones Mullen, Jr. unlawfully entered a Sweetwood […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Poorest Neighborhoods In Buffalo

More data from the 2020 US Census has been recently released and while Buffalo has made some economic improvements overall, it still ranks among one of the poorest cities in the United States of America. That poverty in the Buffalo area isn't spread evenly throughout our region. In some cases,...
BUFFALO, NY
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Niagara and Wyoming Counties Have Achieved State Emergency Management Accreditation

15 Emergency Management Organizations Now Accredited Under New York's Local Emergency Management Program, the First of its Kind in the United States. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Recently Recognized Both Counties at New York State Emergency Management Association Conference in Syracuse. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Niagara and...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Fun Events In Western New York This Weekend

We’re already about two weeks into June, but there is so much fun to be had before the month is over. For this weekend of June, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York, and after experiencing some recent rainfall, our fingers are crossed that this weekend has good, summer weather. If you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Traffic Light on Abbott Road Needs to Go

Traffic lights are a necessity in many instances. For extremely busy intersections, you have to have them in order to keep traffic flowing. I know, “flowing,” but they actually do instead of just waiting there forever as traffic goes both directions. Roundabouts are great but the cost of...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
96.1 The Breeze

20 Crazy Things Invented In Buffalo New York

When you think of Buffalo, most of us think of the chicken wing. We all know the story of the chicken wing and how it was invented at Anchor Bar late one night because the owner's son and his friends wanted a quick snack. Well, wings are not the only...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy