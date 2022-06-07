ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk photos: Dismantling the Vietnam memorial

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
 3 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. – Sunday saw the departure of The Wall That Heals, as volunteers help dismantle the Vietnam War memorial three days after it opened to the public. It’s the second time “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of...

Norwalk, CT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

