Sangamon, Menard now at high virus risk; metrics for Cass being watched closely as cases climb

A 39-year-old man reportedly melted in half after falling into a vat of molten iron while working. Steven Dierkes had only been on the job for five days when he apparently tripped and fell into a large iron melter at an Illinois foundry on Tuesday. Employees say that only part of his body fell in and was instantly melted. Some reports say Dierkes hadn’t been given adequate training to work on the melting floor. This is the second death at the foundry in a six month period, and an investigation is ongoing.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO