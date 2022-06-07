ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 2nd Congressional District of New Mexico , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 24, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House New Mexico District 2

Candidates(2):

  • Darshan Patel
  • Gabriel Vasquez
2. Republican primary for U.S. House New Mexico District 2

Candidates(1):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d36P_0g2jQnuy00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

2022 Election Expert

