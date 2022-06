Arizona’s first indoor pickleball facility – and the largest of its kind in the nation – has opened in Chandler. The 15-court Pickleball on the northeast corner of Ray and Rural roads is open for play and tours 6 a.m.-midnight daily, offering not only an air-conditioned, wind-free playground for participants in one of America’s fastest-growing sports but also opportunities for corporate events, birthday and anniversary parties and the prospect of tournaments.

