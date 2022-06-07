ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 13th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 13th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 13

Candidates(5):

  • Phil Arballo (D)
  • John Duarte (R)
  • David Giglio (R)
  • Adam Gray
  • Diego Martinez (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014TEx_0g2jQGz700
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic
MSNBC

Why a moderate House Dem lost a closely watched Oregon primary

The number of congressional incumbents who’ve lost primary races this year is quite small, at least for now. In fact, two sitting U.S. House members — West Virginia’s David McKinley and Georgia’s Carolyn Bourdeaux — only lost because they faced off against colleagues in the wake of post-census redistricting.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Essence

Judge Denies GOP Request To Block Mail Voting In Arizona

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Arizona’s Constitution grants residents the right to vote by mail. An Arizona judge has denied a request from the state Republican Party to block most mail-in ballots for the 2022 election cycle. According to the Associated Press, Mohave County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
2022 Election Expert

Orange County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Orange County, California, is holding general elections for assessor, auditor-controller, clerk-recorder, district attorney-public administrator, sheriff-coroner, treasurer-tax collector, superintendent of schools, county supervisors, county board of education, community college boards, water district boards, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WEKU

U.S. House loses more 'swing' in 2022

Every ten years, congressional districts are redrawn to reflect the nation's population shifts, and every ten years, the number of U.S. House seats that could be reasonably won by either party continue to shrink. Kelly Burton, president of the left-leaning National Democratic Redistricting Committee, says it might not be great...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 26 (June 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Paul Ryan counters Donald Trump in S.C. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota held primaries on Tuesday. The big stories of the night: Mississippi incumbents may head...
ELECTIONS
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy