Lakewood Local Schools looking to fill vacancy on Board of Education

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

HEBRON — Lakewood is seeking candidates to fill a vacated school board seat, after Nathan Corum stepped aside last month.

Corum, a four-year board member, resigned due to his wife, Jessica, being named principal at Lakewood Middle School.

"I felt it would be unfair to my family, and to the district, to remain in the position with my wife becoming an administrator in the district," Corum said. All three of their children attend Lakewood schools, and the Corums live in Hebron.

The remainder of his term runs through December of 2023. Candidates must be a resident of the Lakewood Local School District and 18 years or older.

Candidates should submit an OSBA application for Board Member and a resume to the Lakewood Local Superintendent’s office. The application is available on the district website and at the District Central Office. This must be received no later than Thursday, June 9,  at 2 p.m.

All candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday, June 14, at a special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood High School library.

"It has been an honor to serve the Lakewood community for the past four years," Corum said. "As a district, we have done many things to improve and grow, from developing a strategic plan, to hiring a new superintendent, to the decommissioning of Hebron Elementary because the health and safety of our youngest Lancers and the staff that serve them are of the utmost importance. We have made great strides, but there is more to do, and I look forward to helping in any way I can."

Dave Lohr, who was elected last year, and Jeremy Weekly, who was selected to fill an open seat after interviews were conducted for qualified candidates, both took over on the school board on Jan. 12. Jonathan Lynch was re-elected, but Bill Pollard and Tara Houdeshell did not see re-election. Brittany Misner remains on the board.

Misner, who is board president, and vice president Lynch are continuing to serve in their roles. Misner, Weekly and Corum's replacement will be on the board through December 2023, while Lynch and Lohr will serve through December 2025.

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @noz75

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood Local Schools looking to fill vacancy on Board of Education

