Carrasco K's 10 to tie MLB lead with 7 wins

MILWAUKEE -- It feels like one of Rob Thomson’s early tests as Phillies interim manager will be finding a good time to give Bryson Stott a day off. Stott singled twice, doubled and homered for a career-high four hits in Wednesday night’s 10-0 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field. Stott has homered three times in five games as the Phillies improved to 5-0 under Thomson, who became the first Phils manager to win his first five games since Pat Moran in 1915, when the franchise won its first NL pennant. Thomson is the first manager to win his first five games with any team since Jim Leyland did so with the 2006 Tigers, who won the AL pennant.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO