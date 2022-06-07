ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The best baseball players born on June 7

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for June 7. This Yankees legend, who led the Bronx Bombers to the 1977 and '78 World Series titles, wore many...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

'We all fail': Hader looking ahead after blown bid at history

MILWAUKEE -- Breaking news: Josh Hader is human. The previously untouchable Brewers closer, having already set one Major League record this season and needing just one more scoreless outing for another, instead surrendered solo homers to two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night at American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

'Tons of fun': Stott helps Phils stay hot

MILWAUKEE -- It feels like one of Rob Thomson’s early tests as Phillies interim manager will be finding a good time to give Bryson Stott a day off. Stott singled twice, doubled and homered for a career-high four hits in Wednesday night’s 10-0 victory over the Brewers at American Family Field. Stott has homered three times in five games as the Phillies improved to 5-0 under Thomson, who became the first Phils manager to win his first five games since Pat Moran in 1915, when the franchise won its first NL pennant. Thomson is the first manager to win his first five games with any team since Jim Leyland did so with the 2006 Tigers, who won the AL pennant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Phils ready for 'electric' Bank with 7-game win streak

MILWAUKEE -- The big moment finally came, just like it had every day for the past week. The Phillies grinded through a gritty first six innings Thursday afternoon at American Family Field. They made Brewers ace Corbin Burnes throw 113 pitches in 4 1/3 innings, but only had a one-run lead to show for it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MLB

Comeback brightens D-backs' clubhouse mood

CINCINNATI -- Things were not looking good for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trailing 3-1 heading into the ninth inning Thursday afternoon, the D-backs were looking at losing three of four games to the Reds after just dropping two of three in Pittsburgh. That would have made for a long postgame flight to Philadelphia, where they're set to open a three-game series Friday against the red-hot Phillies.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB veteran Julio Teheran signs with Mexican League team

Right-handed pitcher Julio Teheran is set to sign with the Toros De Tijuana of the Mexican League reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. It’s the second contract of the 2022 season for the former Brave, who signed a contract with the Atlantic League’s Staten Island FerryHawks back in April.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Varitek
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Thurman Munson
Person
Vince Velasquez
Axios

Yankees off to one of MLB's best starts in decades

The New York Yankees are off to one of MLB's best starts in decades, sitting at 39-15 exactly one-third of the way through the season. Why it matters: They're just the fifth team since 1985 to win 39 of their first 54 games and are just three games off the pace of the 2001 Mariners, who won an MLB record-tying 116 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Scratched from start, Skubal K's 9 anyway

PITTSBURGH -- For a moment, Tarik Skubal had been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at PNC Park. The Pirates probably wish it had stayed that way. The reasoning made sense. Though the skies weren’t threatening as game time neared, radar showed a line of thunderstorms clearly headed toward PNC Park; the only question was when they would arrive. The Tigers, thinking the storms would hit around 7:40 p.m. ET, had no interest in starting Skubal at 7:05 and then having to replace him after a couple of innings. So they announced that Wily Peralta would start the game and that Skubal would instead pitch on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves staking claim as the best bullpen in MLB

The Atlanta Braves are starting to roll. All championship hangover clichés aside, the Braves legitimately played a groggy and lackluster brand of baseball for the first two months of this season; heading into games June 1, the club was 23-27. Since then, they’ve won six straight leading into an incredibly soft portion of their schedule, with series against the Pirates, Nationals and Cubs. Atlanta still has a ton of work to do to catch the division-leading Mets, but the upcoming cupcakes will certainly help.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Don't overlook the key to Escobar's cycle

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Eduardo Escobar came to the plate in the ninth inning on Monday, having already produced a single, a double and a homer in four plate appearances, he told himself he was going to run toward third base no matter what. There’s a reason why “triple shy of the cycle” has become a baseball cliché. While there have been 292 cycles in Major League history, according to Baseball Reference data, there have been 15,516 instances in which a player has fallen a triple shy of one.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Reds#Phillies#Baseball Reference#Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#Mvp#Hall Of Famer#Major League
MLB

When does a hard slide become a dirty slide?

From Hal McCrae and Pete Rose to Matt Holliday and Brett Lawrie, hard takeout slides have been part of baseball for decades. But today, with player health paramount and new rules aimed at protecting infielders, they're slowly being phased out of the game. But what, exactly, makes a hard slide...
MLB
MLB

This is the new best hitter in baseball

Yordan Alvarez, almost quietly, is raking his way to the title of best hitter in the world. You tend to hear the names of other superstars -- and especially other young superstars -- more often: Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and so on.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

'Let's go!' -- Houck paves way for Sox's 6th straight

ANAHEIM -- After the last of Tanner Houck’s lethal sliders froze Jo Adell for the biggest out of Tuesday night’s 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Angels, the righty pumped his fist and shouted, “Let’s go!” on his way back from the dugout. With...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

'You never know who the hero's going to be': Walls walks it off

ST. PETERSBURG -- During the four seconds after he made contact with Drew VerHagen’s two-strike sinker, Taylor Walls experienced a wave of conflicting emotions. Off the bat, Walls said he thought he’d hit it “way fair.” As it hooked hard down the right-field line, Walls slowly crept toward first base, leaning his upper body to the left but admittedly thinking, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” But when it bounced off the foul pole and thudded back onto the warning track, Walls reached the end of his emotional roller-coaster ride.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

'The stuff's there': Duffey trying to right ship

MINNEAPOLIS -- The current state of the Twins’ depleted pitching staff isn’t a good one, with injuries having decimated the rotation and the cracks starting to show in a bullpen that’s been heavily taxed throughout this recent stretch -- and particularly in one of the club’s most dependable bullpen arms of the last few seasons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Crawford (quad) exits early in loss to Rox

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants had been hoping to get Brandon Belt back from the injured list on Tuesday, but the veteran first baseman is expected to miss at least a few more days as he continues to work his way back from a right knee injury. Later in the day, they lost shortstop Brandon Crawford﻿, as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Stung by pickoff, Rangers fall flat in finale

CLEVELAND -- With one out in the fifth inning Wednesday night, the Rangers were down four runs, but looked to be cooking something up offensively with a chance to put runs on the board. Adolis García hit a leadoff single and Nathaniel Lowe followed with a one-out single of his...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

Harris sparks big win, continues to prove he belongs

ATLANTA -- Austin Riley is surging toward another 30-homer season and Ronald Acuña Jr. is performing like a superstar again. But if evaluating why the Braves have suddenly gone from mediocre to red-hot, you can’t overlook the great impact Michael Harris II has made since arriving in the Majors.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy