Click here to read the full article. Outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls has teamed up with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for interactive adventure reality special “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.” Singh takes off on a date with nature, fending for himself and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia. Viewers get to pick the course of his escapades. The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Grylls and Delbert Shoopman’s The Natural Studios. It launches on Netflix on July...

