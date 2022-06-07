ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Syrian and Russian air forces conduct joint drill over Syria

By ALBERT AJI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The air forces of Russia and Syria conducted a joint drill over the war-torn country Tuesday, the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began more than three months ago, Syria’s Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft simulated facing “hostile” warplanes and drones. Syrian pilots dealt with them with cover and support from the Russian warplanes, it said.

“All illusive targets were monitored and completely destroyed while aerial targets were hit at night for the first time,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement. It also released a video of the warplanes that it said took part in the drill.

The announcement came hours after Syrian state television reported that Israeli missiles targeted Syrian army positions south of the capital of Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli warplanes fired several missiles while flying over Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before midnight Monday. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

There was no comment on the strike from Israel.

According to Syrian state media, Israeli missiles targeted central Syria on May 13, killing five people including a civilian, and igniting fires on farmland in the area.

Russia became involved militarily in Syria in September 2015 helping to tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces in the 11-year conflict that has killed half a million people.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that during Tuesday’s drill, the Russian and Syrian warplanes carried out joint patrols along the Golan Heights and other parts of southern Syria.

The last such joint drill was conducted a week before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. In mid-February, the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to Syria for massive naval drills in the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria and fighting on the side of Assad’s government forces, as well as arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia begins transfer of troops from Syria to Ukraine as Finland signals Nato membership

Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun moving troops from Syria to Ukraine to help in the Battle for Donbas, reports have claimed. Military forces are being moved from Syria where the Kremlin had thousands of troops based since 2015 when Vladimir Putin ordered his fighters to support president Bashar al-Assad. The Moscow Times reported that these troops are being stationed at three airports in Ukraine before being transferred to the frontline to increase Russia’s presence as fighting in the southeast increases.More than 63,000 Russian military personnel have deployed to Syria between 2015 and 2018, Moscow says, however it is unclear...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Air#Syrian Army#Russian Su 35#Israeli
New York Post

Two Russian generals dead in one day of Donbas fighting: report

A second Russian general is reportedly dead after heavy fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region over the weekend. Lt. Gen. Roman Berdnikov, formerly the commander of Russian troops in Syria, is believed to have died Sunday, possibly in the same battle that killed Russian Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov, Russian-language Telegram channel Volya Media reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Week

Ukraine keeps hitting exposed Russian forces on symbolically important Snake Island, U.S. and U.K. confirm

Eleven weeks after Russia captured Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island), a strategically and symbolically important Ukrainian rock in the Black Sea, fighting continues, "with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison located there," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update early Wednesday. "Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy