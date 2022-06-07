ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jason Smith: There’s No Way Deshaun Watson Sees the Field in 2022

By Brandon Truffa
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VESi_0g2jLfSr00
Photo: Nick Cammett
Jason Smith: “First of all, Cleveland, I want to congratulate you on buying the biggest train wreck in sports. It’s hard to comprehend how bad and embarrassing this is for the NFL. The number is now up to 24, and we’re now getting admissions of sex during some of the massages, his attorney’s insane quote on the radio last week where he said ‘happy endings happen sometimes,’ and there is nothing that’s saying this story is slowing down. The NFL is going to have to, at some point, step in and tell Deshaun and the Browns he can’t play football this year, and for the foreseeable future. He’s going to have to be suspended for at least the whole year. I really can’t see him on the field in 2022.”
Mike Harmon: “Roger Goodell instituting the ‘protect the shield’ mantra is the best and worst thing the league has done. Originally it was about growing the game, the athletes being good stewards of the game and 99% of players have upheld their end of the bargain. But then you have stories like this, and it’s the antithesis of protecting the shield, because within the NFL with the players union and owners, this could get really complicated.”

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the 24th lawsuit being filed against Deshaun Watson . Jason and Mike both believe that the NFL must get involved and take action by suspending Watson for, at minimum, the entirety of the 2022 season. Take a listen to the full segment and hear for yourself!

FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

