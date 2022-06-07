ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Abortion activists strip to underwear during Joel Osteen church service

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZUEe_0g2jLYEe00

Three abortion activists interrupted celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Sunday mass service at a Texas megachurch by stripping down to their underwear.

Osteen had just finished leading a prayer and congregants began to take their seats at Lakewood Church when one woman quickly stood up, pulled off her dress and shouted “It’s my body, my f–king choice,” videos shared on Twitter show.

A second woman got up, removed her dress and shouted “Overturn Roe, Hell no” followed by a third who also stripped and repeated the chants.

The activists wore white sports bras with green hand prints on them and waved green bandanas — the color representing the pro-choice movement — as security escorted them out of the building to cheers from congregants.

The trio, activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights , said they decided to protest inside the megachurch because anti-abortion activists have no issue protesting against women at their safe spaces like doctors’ offices and clinics.

“Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics, at doctors’ offices [where we’re] trying to get essential health care so why the f–k wouldn’t we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from,” said one of the women who continued their protest outside Lakewood Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258pOA_0g2jLYEe00
One woman stood up, pulled off her dress and shouted “It’s my body, my f–king choice.”
tx4abortion/Twtter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dwSi_0g2jLYEe00
The activists wore white sports bras with green hand prints on them and waved green bandanas.
tx4abortion/Twtter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FN5Jh_0g2jLYEe00
Pastor Joel Osteen, here with wife Victoria Osteen, had just finished leading a prayer when the women began their protest.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The activists were protesting the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling overthrowing Roe v. Wade. The ruling would rescind the federal law protecting abortion rights and allow states to set their own policies and laws.

Lakewood Church has not responded to media requests for comment on the protest. The livestream of the 11 a.m. service, which the protestors interrupted, is no longer available online.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Victoria Osteen
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy