One hospitalized after shooting in City Terrace near I-10 freeway

At least one officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was involved in a shooting Wednesday. According to LAPD, officers responded to calls of a robbery in progress at around 3:56 p.m. in the 200 block of Paramount Drive, at a home behind the Hilton Garden Inn, in Hollywood. Police took two suspects into custody, and received information that there was a third outstanding suspect, Lt. Letisia Ruiz with LAPD Media Relations Division said. Officers setup a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the third suspect, who then fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Lt. Ruiz said. The suspect was hit by police gunfire, but continued running and ignoring officer's commands. He then attempted, unsuccessfully, to carjack a motorist and was taken into custody shortly after, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Lt. Ruiz said the handgun found at the scene was booked into evidence. Traffic on Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue and the freeway was expected to be impacted for several hours due to the investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO