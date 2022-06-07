ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One hospitalized after shooting in City Terrace near I-10 freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez
 3 days ago

One person was hospitalized after being shot while driving around City Terrace near the 10 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Marengo Street and Ditman Avenue, adjacent to I-10.

