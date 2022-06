Elizabethtown voters likely will need an extra page at the ballot box as they try to pick six names from a list of 16 residents to serve on city council. In addition to five incumbents, the field includes a current member of Hardin Fiscal Court, a former police chief and one-time local EMS director. Joining them on the November ballot are others that bring various work skills and civic involvement to the table, including a few familiar with the business of running for public office.

