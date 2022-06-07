Ascension Parish sheriff, council discuss license plate recognition cameras, gunshot spotting technology

ASCENSION PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is seeking the identity of a female suspect involved in a carjacking of an elderly woman. On June 3, deputies responded to a carjacking incident in Sorrento. The victim told deputies that she was transporting two women from Gretna to Baton Rouge and was asked to stop in Sorrento. The victim said the women began attacking her when she refused to exit her vehicle. The women then forced the victim out of the car and fled the scene.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO