Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish sheriff, council discuss license plate recognition cameras, gunshot spotting technology

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre discussed the possibility of adding license plate recognition cameras and gunfire detection technology during the Ascension Parish Council's finance committee meeting held June 6 in Gonzales. The discussion included potentially upgrading lighting, adding stationary license plate recognition (known as LPR) cameras, and ShotSpotters, which...

www.weeklycitizen.com

