Monday Evening 6-6-22

At the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting on June 7, the fiscal year 2023 KPB Budget passed unanimously. The budget (ordinance 2022-19) totaled 170.7 million dollars, with 94.8 million coming from the General Fund. Several last minute amendments were added to the budget, including an amendment by KPB Planning Director, Rob Ruffner, that would appropriate an additional 50,000 to survey and document trespass and encroachment issues. Assemblymember Cindy Ecklund also added amendments that would bump the Senior Citizens Grant Program up an additional $71,950 to $791,444. Ecklund also added an amendment that would allot an additional $250,000 to focus on dust control for roads. The budget will go into effect at the start of the fiscal year beginning Jul 1, 2022.

