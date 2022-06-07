ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Monday Evening 6-6-22

kbbi.org
 3 days ago

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible...

www.kbbi.org

Comments / 0

Related
kbbi.org

Homer Pride and resources for LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈

June is Pride month. On the latest Coffee Table, host Desiree Hagen chats with several guests about resources for LGBT youth, this year's Pride activities, and general questions about how to be considerate and show respect to others. Guests are Sierra Moskios, the R.E.C. Room Coordinator and member of Homer...
kbbi.org

KPB Budget and new mill rate adopted, Moose Pass feels unheard

At the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting on June 7, the fiscal year 2023 KPB Budget passed unanimously. The budget (ordinance 2022-19) totaled 170.7 million dollars, with 94.8 million coming from the General Fund. Several last minute amendments were added to the budget, including an amendment by KPB Planning Director, Rob Ruffner, that would appropriate an additional 50,000 to survey and document trespass and encroachment issues. Assemblymember Cindy Ecklund also added amendments that would bump the Senior Citizens Grant Program up an additional $71,950 to $791,444. Ecklund also added an amendment that would allot an additional $250,000 to focus on dust control for roads. The budget will go into effect at the start of the fiscal year beginning Jul 1, 2022.
MOOSE PASS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy