The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.

15 HOURS AGO