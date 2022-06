Less than a week after releasing a joint statement announcing their separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué were spotted at their son's baseball tournament. The singer and the soccer star attended the event in the Czech Republic. Shakira can be seen in one photo behind the net looking intently at whatever's transpiring in front of her. In another photo, Piqué is seen smiling as the Little Leaguers leave the field, though, while Piqué is surrounded by a throng of other parents, Shakira is nowhere in sight.

