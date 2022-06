Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya has a couple of goals he wants to check off in his career. One of them apparently involves getting rid of the company he founded. "I'm sitting on a billion-dollar company," De La Hoya told ESPN. "And I can't wait to get rid of it. And most importantly, I can't wait to be the very first fighter ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a promoter as well. These are goals that I have."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO