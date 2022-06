The New England Revolution have agreed to transfer striker Adam Buksa to Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the MLS club announced on Tuesday. New England did not disclose the transfer fee, but the Boston Globe reported that the figure was $10 million. That represents a healthy profit on the reported $4.5 million the Revs paid in late 2019 to acquire Buksa from Polish side Pogoń Szczecin. Since Buksa’s arrival he has become one of the top strikers in MLS, scoring 29 goals and adding eight assists in 64 total league appearances. The 25-year-old also became a Poland international during his time with the Revs,...

