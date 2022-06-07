ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Update: Officials Warn Of Brush Fire Spread, Call For Evacuations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL (BCN) Authorities in San Rafael are asking residents near the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue to evacuate the area as a brush fire nearby spreads, the...

KRON4 News

Arrests made in San Jose library shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Firefighters stop spread of Antioch brush fire that threatened homes

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that threatened homes in Antioch, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m., according to a PulsePoint alert that was issued. A second alarm was called in response to the blaze, which burned in the area near San Elijo Court. Firefighters said homes were threatened on Palomar Court. Contra Costa Fire posted on social media that the forward spread of the fire was stopped at around 2:22 p.m. Confire also said a second fire is burning in East County, near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point, and noted that "conditions (are) very dangerous."
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Brush Fires Threatening Homes in the East Bay

Firefighters battled two brush fires that threatened homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon. A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remained on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
ANTIOCH, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Three in car, two arrested for gun and warrants

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 06/02/22 at approximately 11:00 P.M., Deputies were on patrol in the area of Highway 20 and Road A in Redwood Valley, CA. During this time, a Deputy observed a black Dodge Charger being driven by Ashley Lenhart. The Deputy was familiar with Lenhart and knew her to be wanted on multiple misdemeanor arrest warrants, plus her license was suspended and revoked.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Wildland fire' burns San Francisco hillside

A fire burning Wednesday in San Francisco led authorities to briefly close a freeway off-ramp in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. Firefighters brought the "wildland fire" on a hillside under control around 11:15 a.m. That was about 45 minutes after it led to the closure of the southbound 101 exit at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Motorcyclist Killed In SF Freeway Accident Identified

Moderna says it has an updated vaccine that protects better against Omicron, and a preliminary study showed an eightfold increase in antibodies in those who received the new shot. The company is hoping to have a new booster approved for use by fall. [Associated Press]. The SF Medical Examiner has...
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in fatal San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– A 23-year-old man suspected in a May shooting death in East San Jose was arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Carlos Espinoza, of San Jose, was taken into custody on June 3 in connection with the May 17 fatal shooting of a man near South King Road and Hermocilla Way. The […]
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 280 [Hillsborough, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
crimevoice.com

Two Arrested Following Report of Shots Fired

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department media release:. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., May 20, 2022, 10 AM – On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 9:50 PM, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) was dispatched to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Rio Delmar and Carolyn Drive. Witnesses saw a dark brown Nissan sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed. ACPD officers located the Nissan in the 300 block of Rio Del Mar and conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle and its occupants.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
SFGate

Engram Barely Above 50 Percent Mark To Avoid Runoff In Sheriff's Race

Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram appears to be right at about 50 percent approval to take the top job in the Sheriff's Office, finishing ahead of his opponents Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds in Tuesday's election, but Engram and Tennenbaum could head to a November runoff if Engram falls below the 50 percent mark.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate 2 Shooting Deaths In East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Police on Tuesday are investigating two separate homicides that occurred overnight in East Oakland, about an hour apart. Officers responded to the first death just after 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard following a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert. A man with a gunshot wound...
OAKLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 12 [Santa Rosa, CA]

SANTA ROSA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Thursday evening, one individual suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12. On June 2nd, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 12 around 11:00 p.m. Furthermore, police said the crash happened when a reckless Nissan...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Suspect Arrested in School Threat Initially Mistaken for Petaluma School

A suspect has been arrested for making threats against a school initially thought to be Casa Grande High School in Petaluma. This week, Casa Grande Police Department in Arizona arrested 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen for making a terrorist threat. Bowen’s online comments referred to gun violence at Casa Grande School on June 10th. Based on the unknown variables, the Petaluma Police were alerted and began an investigation. However, it was later determined that the threats were directed at Casa Grande Union High School in Arizona and not Casa Grande High School in Petaluma. Officers will still have extra patrols for Petaluma school campuses and will have a presence at upcoming high school graduations.
PETALUMA, CA

