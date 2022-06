The Apple Watch is a popular accessory for countless reasons, be it as a tool to keep track of the notifications arriving on your iPhone or as a wellness device that allows you to stay on top of your health and fitness-related activities. The benefits the wearable offers are countless, and if you've finally pulled the trigger on buying one for yourself, you're bound to be on the lookout for a guide to help you understand some of the inner workings of the accessory. Well, this guide on Pocketnow will help you do just that.

