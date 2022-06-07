ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The EU's 3 biggest shipping countries have doubled Russian oil shipments since the invasion of Ukraine, and it's undermining attempts to hurt Putin

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsY6m_0g2jAdWM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbrXJ_0g2jAdWM00
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Firms in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta have shipped more Russian oil since the Ukraine war started.
  • Freight rates for oil tankers have tripled since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
  • The rise in Russian oil shipments undermines intensifying sanctions against the country.

Shipping companies in the European Union's three largest maritime nations of Greece, Cyprus, and Malta have doubled the quantity of Russian oil they transport since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 , The Independent reported on Monday.

Shipping companies and vessels linked to the three countries moved an average of 58 million barrels of Russian oil a day in May, the UK media outlet reported, citing an analysis from Global Witness, a non-government organization. That's almost double the 31 million barrels a day they collectively transported in February. The three countries have the largest shipping fleet in the EU, according to Reuters.

The jump in the transportation of Russian crude came on the back of a tripling in oil tanker freight rates since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 — and it's undermining EU sanctions against Russia.

"Ships linked to Greece, Cyprus and Malta are making a mockery of the EU effort to sanction Putin's war machine, keeping cash flowing to Russia as the country's armed forces continue to pummel Ukraine," Louis Goddard, a senior data investigations adviser at Global Witness, told The Independent.

The NGO's report follows findings by London's Sunday Times that Greek shipping companies are taking part in "ship-to-ship" transfers of Russian oil to mask the transportation of the fuel. Data reviewed by the Sunday Times pointed to an increase in such movements, which involves a Russian ship unloading oil to another vessel from a neutral party, the outlet reported on Sunday.

There is no suggestion that the companies and ships involved in transporting Russian oil are breaching sanctions, The Independent and Sunday Times reported.

Last Monday, the EU agreed on a Russian oil ban that stands to cut about 90% of Russian oil imports to the bloc by the end of the year. That was after the EU reportedly scrapped plans to stop EU-owned ships from transporting Russian oil to countries outside the region, such as China and India.

However, the EU and the UK are planning to deter the practice by not allowing ships carrying Russian oil to take out insurance — which is crucial for the shipping industry, the Financial Times reported last week.

Global Witness did not immediately respond to Insider's request for the report, which was sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

ch
3h ago

Every nation that supports putin owes the Ukraine a debt of justice, a debt that can only be repayed when every citizen of that nation suffers the same fear, horror and pain putin is serving to the Ukraine. Because putin is a neo-NAZI and Putin's war crimes are racially based, justice requires that Russia be beaten down and broken up into powerlessness. A big chunk of Russia, sans russians, needs to be given to the Ukraine as war bounty. Putin has destroyed Russia, and put a target on every Russian.Any nation supporting Russia now deserves to take in Russian refugees then.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Shipping#Oil Tankers#Eu#Russian#The European Union#The Independent#Global Witness#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

521K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy