ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

How do you convince a leaver Brexit was a bad idea? Make them stand in a queue

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGQb1_0g2j7JYk00

I hate the phrase “the architects of Brexit”, partly because I still long for an alternate world in which Brexit vanishes as a word and concept, and partly because to say it has “architects” credits it with a degree of structural soundness it doesn’t possess. Nonetheless, there is a man, Daniel Hannan, who has been hurling himself at this project of disintegration since his student days, so let’s call him one of its architects. Writing in the Telegraph, he casually dropped in that it would have been easier for all of us if we had stayed in the single market. Tell you what would have been helpful, pal: saying this with any kind of force between 2016 and 2019, when it might have changed or meant anything. This is just the way zealots are – it is pointless to try to hold them to account or pose any questions about their sheer brass neck. They will chase you off a cliff and then ask mildly why you didn’t think to pack your parachute.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to get that sour, familiar taste of injustice out of your mouth. Hannan is allowed to say this, since from him it is original, even novel; when a fierce proponent of this idiotic scheme says that maybe it went too far, that’s news, folks. If any of the rest of us said it, it would be repetitive, predictable, irrelevant – a faux pas, even, like telling strangers how many push-ups you can do or the time you dreamed about a fox.

When a leaver gets stuck in an airport queue in Málaga for three hours, while their EU counterparts glide through and swipe all the best hire cars, they are allowed to curse the forces of bureaucracy, but if a remainer did it, we’d be remoaning again. As the titans of the airline industry – Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary, Jet2’s Steve Heapy – blame chaotic scenes at airports and stranded passengers on the combined forces of Brexit, the odd Tory schmuck will go through a rote denial, but their heart isn’t really in it. Their voices sound a bit tired and you know the day is coming when they shrug and say: “Maybe this wasn’t such a great idea after all. Perhaps we should go back to the drawing board, start with a little light customs union. There, that isn’t so hard, is it?” And when, so choked with outrage that we can’t even breathe, let alone formulate words, we are reduced to conveying our disapproval with hand signals, our Brexit overlords will turn round, all innocent, and say: “Isn’t this what you said you wanted? Politicians who can admit when they have made a mistake?”

It was always going to be foreign holidays where the sharp point of reality hit the hot-air balloon of taking back control. The nightmare for EU citizens trying to figure out how to stay in the UK and whether to even bother, that’s a private matter, playing out in individual households. Staff shortages, supply chain problems, even tailbacks at ports, can all be filed under “other people’s problems”, at least for a while. Airports, though – families in Gatwick having their longed-for trip to Corfu cancelled with 15 minutes notice talking through their disappointment on radio phone-ins; students stuck in Mykonos; queues at borders that a thousand people will use the last 4% of their phone battery to post on Instagram – are moments that are just too readily dramatised. No amount of rhetoric can erase them and, sooner or later, there will be reverse-ferreting all over the place.

Looking back, I wish we had fought the entire EU referendum campaign on the hassle of it all. A bit less “Project Fear”, a bit more “Project Ball-ache”. Is that really what you want, for yourself, for your descendants? More admin, more queueing, more gigantic pains in your neck? Is anything worth that? We could have met every lofty soliloquy about “global Britain” with a half-raised eyebrow and a quiet, “You know what sovereignty really means? It means waiting for things and filling in forms. It means doing everything you least like in life, much more often.”

Oh well, at least we’ll know better for next time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hannan
The Independent

Reasons why the UK could face a summer of travel misery

The announcement of a national rail strike is the latest evidence that the UK faces a summer of travel misery.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about transport prospects:– What is happening on the trains?Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on June 21, 23 and 25.– What impact will that have?Rail union RMT launch 3 days of national strike action across the railway network:Over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of 3 days of national strike action later this month, in the biggest dispute on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
Daily Mail

Lisa Nandy sparks furious Commons row after accusing Tory MP Bob Seely of 'corruption' over his admission that he backed Boris Johnson in confidence vote after PM agreed to look at giving his local council more money

Lisa Nandy triggered a furious Commons row today after accusing a Tory MP of 'corruption' over his support for Boris Johnson. She clashed with Isle of Wight Conservative Bob Seely over his admission that he backed the PM in Monday's confidence vote after he agreed to review funding for the island's council.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel has not met me once in 14 months and cancelled meetings, says ‘frustrated’ borders chief

The government’s borders inspector has spoken out about his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than 14 months ago.David Neal – appointed the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration last March – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number of occasions, and pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”Asked if the apparent snub was different from previous...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Queues#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

308K+
Followers
76K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy