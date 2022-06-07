Severe Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Graham; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Norton County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lenora, or 17 miles southwest of Norton, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Norton and northwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... New Almelo. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

GRAHAM COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO