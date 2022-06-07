ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Gage County through 130 AM CDT At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Beatrice, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wymore around 105 AM CDT. Blue Springs around 110 AM CDT. Barneston around 115 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTON AND NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lenora, or 15 miles north of Hill City, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hill City and Lenora. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osborne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following counties, Osborne and Rooks. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain over much of the Advisory area over the last few hours. Although fairly minor additional rainfall amounts are anticipated early this morning, minor flooding is still possible in parts of the Advisory area for a few more hours. - This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Elm Creek, Sand Creek, Spring Creek, Paradise Creek, Medicine Creek and Plainville Township Lake Area. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Plainville, Natoma, Palco, Damar, Zurich, Webster State Park and Codell. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Graham; Norton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORTON AND NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lenora, or 17 miles northwest of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lenora. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS

