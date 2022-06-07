Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osborne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following counties, Osborne and Rooks. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain over much of the Advisory area over the last few hours. Although fairly minor additional rainfall amounts are anticipated early this morning, minor flooding is still possible in parts of the Advisory area for a few more hours. - This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages Elm Creek, Sand Creek, Spring Creek, Paradise Creek, Medicine Creek and Plainville Township Lake Area. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Plainville, Natoma, Palco, Damar, Zurich, Webster State Park and Codell. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
