ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Australia military plane in South China Sea threatens sovereignty, China says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that its military has identified Australian military aircraft and warned them to leave after Australia said fighter aircraft intercepted one of its military surveillance planes in the South China Sea.

Tan Kefei, spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, said Australian military aircraft seriously threatened China's sovereignty and security and the countermeasures taken by the Chinese military were reasonable and lawful.

A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May, Australia's defence department said on Sunday. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#Military Aircraft#Surveillance Planes#Australian#Chinese
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Reuters

China-Canada tensions rising again over N.Korea air patrols

BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy