Cover to Cover - Public Book Club

South Dakota has a whopper of a fish story going on at the moment. Someone dumped a big ol' pile of rotting carp on private land near Lake Poinsett in eastern South Dakota, and authorities are searching for the person responsible. According to a story from Dakota News Now, the...
HURON, S.D.–Fargo-based Butler Machinery announced today that it is pledging $500,000 toward construction costs of the new Dakota Events Complex (DEX) in Huron. The DEX, which is under construction, will replace the Open Class Beef Complex, which burned down in an October 31, 2020 fire. The DEX will be...
Summertime and ice cream just go together like two peas in a pod. There are not many stand-alone ice cream parlors anymore. Growing up, Happy Joes Pizza in Grand Forks had a pretty good ice cream shop inside the pizza restaurant, that my friends and I would often frequent. That was eventually scaled down to make room for a bigger arcade.
A bike rodeo held in partnership with the Aberdeen Police Department at the Library parking lot. Free helmets and sizings, fun bike exercises, and refreshments. All ages are welcome! All you need is a bike and we will provide the rest!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
CLARK S.D.– A Watertown man recently avoided a court trial by pleading no contest to charges in connection with a deadly boating accident in Clark County last year. Twenty six year-old Isaac Geiger was booked into jail May 16th, and is serving a six month sentence at the Codington County Detention Center for Reckless Operation of a Boat, which is a misdemeanor.
A Watertown businessman has been charged with two counts of theft, according to court documents. Michael A. Lawrence, 35, was indicted by a grand jury. He faces a head of theft of lost or misplaced property and a head of grand theft. Both charges accuse Lawrence of stealing between $5,000...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown City Council approved a $2.5 million dollar Tax Increment Financing District Monday night for the purpose of economic development. Tax Increment Financing is a geographically targeted economic development tool that captures the increase in property taxes resulting from new development, and diverts that revenue to subsidize that development.
HURON, S.D. (KELO) – A new plant in Huron hopes to be a resource for customers during bad weather as well as extended periods of peak energy demand. The new natural-gas generating energy plant in Huron is important for a number of reasons, especially when it comes to keeping the lights on.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (News Release) — Bill Weber of Watertown has been selected as a National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year finalist as an assistant coach in boys sports. To be considered for this award, a nominee has been determined to have outstanding coaching longevity...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–KWAT News has learned a Watertown man is facing a pair of felony counts after being indicted by a Grand Jury on theft charges. Thirty five year-old Michael Alan Lawrence (pictured) turned himself in at the Codington County Detention Center Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A garage fire in Watertown this (Wednesday) morning. Fire crews were dispatched to 19 11th Street East just before 6:30. They found heavy smoke coming from a detached, two stall garage at that address. Firefighters made entry and knocked down the fire. There was minor structural damage, and...
