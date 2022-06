The UC system announced a deal with SAGE Publications, or SAGE, on Tuesday to make academic articles more accessible for both authors and readers. According to Jeff MacKie-Mason, co-chair of the negotiations team, the deal reallocates the money used toward providing scholars at the 10 UC campuses and at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory with access to read SAGE-published work toward funding for scholars to publish articles open access.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO