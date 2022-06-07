Special Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas Northeastern Rice County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1259 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Lorraine, or 7 miles southwest of Kanopolis, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Kanopolis, Little River, Geneseo, Lorraine, Windom, Frederick, Kanopolis Lake and Kanopolis State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO