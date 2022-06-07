San Marcos Fiber Arts

Adult Pickleball Open Play is now offered Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 2:00 PM– 4:00PM at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 18 and up. We have three courts for Pickleball during this time. Pickleball is a cross between badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court 20 ft. by 44 ft. with paddles, a wiffle ball and a net that is lowered to 34 inches. Players volley the ball back and forth to try to score on the opposition. Pickleball is free for Activity Center members. Non-members are charged the daily use rate of $6.00 for adults 18 to 60, $3.00 for ages 60 and above. For more information, call 512.393.8280.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO